The latest defector into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has revealed why he left the Young Progressives Party (YPP)

The 52-year-old mogul said his decision was made out of consultations and the demand of his people

He also revealed that more lawmakers and political stakeholders in the southeast region will soon join the ruling party

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has revealed that his defection from the YPP to the APC was spurred by several consultations and the demands of his people.

The Anambra federal lawmaker stated this on Thursday, October 12, during the live telecast of Channels TV's program "Politics Today".

He said:

“For someone winning election back to back, you know that you must be close to your people and you must always consult widely with your people. So for me to join the APC, I did my consultation and then I listened to the voice of my people.”

While speaking during the program, Senator Ubah stated that President Bola Tinubu has been fair to his region.

He said:

“If you look at the APC today, you will discover that the President [Bola Tinubu] has been super fair to the South-East irrespective of our votes during the elections.

"Giving us the minister of works [David Umahi] is something that would not have been possible in the past.

[There are] other appointments that are coming and so many other good things he wants to do for our people.”

Senator Ubah confident of more defectors to APC

Senator Ubah told the anchor that the southeast region can benefit from the APC government if its political elites are willing to key into it.

He urged other southeast political elites to join the APC to avoid being left behind.

Ubah also revealed that other lawmakers and top political figures in the southeast region will soon join the APC from next week.

He said:

“Just watch and see what is going to be in the next few weeks.”

