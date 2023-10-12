PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has come under heavy criticism following his world press conference which he held in Abuja on Thursday, October 5

Atiku during the press conference explained his mission to the Chicago State University and his legal battle against Tinubu at the Supreme Court

This move has led to a call from a group who urge President Bola Tinubu to strip Atiku of his GCON title

FCT, Abuja - A coalition under the aegis of Civil Society Organizations and Political Parties for Good Governance has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be intentional in his move against Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu told to ignore Obi and trip Atiku of his national honour. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Why Tinubu should strip Atiku of national honour, the group explains

As reported by Vanguard, the group urged Tinubu to strip the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election, of his national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger GCON, saying there is nothing grand about a man who seeks to rubbish the office of the president for partisan reasons.

The coalition argued that there is nothing honourable about Atiku for making such baseless allegations regarding the authenticity or otherwise of a Chicago State University CSU certificate presented by President Tinubu for the elections.

"Ignore Peter Obi", group tells Tinubu

Addressing a press conference Tuesday, October 10 in Abuja, Convener of the CSOs, Dr Ene Lilian Ogbole, also urged Nigerians to ignore the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party LP, Peter Obi, “for dragging the image of Nigeria in the mud.”

She said stripping Atiku of his national honour, usually reserved for vice presidents, would serve as a deterrent to others so that Nigerians can begin to henceforth attach some regard to the office of the President.

Dr Ogbole also lambasted Mr Obi for questioning the identity of President Tinubu, describing it as childish, shameful and laughable.

Certificate forgery: Lawyer explains how Atiku can win at Supreme Court

Meanwhile, a top Nigerian lawyer has predicted the fate of President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

While speaking on the case filed by Atiku Abubakar, against Tinubu, Barrister A.D. Rotimi George Esq., a member of the National Executive Council of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), noted that "Tinubu's fate is fine".

Obi challenges Tinubu over certificate

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has called on Tinubu to reveal his true identity by “telling Nigerians who he is.”

The former governor of Anambra state said the recent brouhaha about his academic records at the CSU was unnecessary.

APC spokesperson reveals Peter Obi, Atiku's fate at Supreme Court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Olawale Sadare, Oyo APC spokesperson predicted the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement in the case filed by Atiku and Obi against Tinubu's victory.

Sadare disclosed that Atiku and Obi have no genuine case against Tinubu.

According to him, the presidential hopefuls are only in court to get more support; hence, Tinubu will defeat them.

