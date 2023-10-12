Senate President Godswill Akpabio has been accused of passing bills without contributions from members

The senators said ample time was not given to deliberate on bills before they are passed into laws

They accused Akpabio of passing bills about important and crucial issues within two hours like the speed of light

FCT, Abuja - Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume representing Borno South has tacked Senate President Godswill Akpabio for passing bills without prior notification to members of the Red Chamber.

Ndume said senators should be informed on time so they can prepare to debate a bill before there are passed into law.

In a video posted by a Twitter user, @omoelerinjare, the chief whip of the 10th Senate insisted on the 2/3 of the senators being present before bills are passed.

Similarly, another senator accused Akpabio of not allowing fellow senators to contribute before bills are passed.

He said some bills that have to do with money matters are speedily passed within two hours.

“We have been ambushed all the time that sensitive bills are brought and are expected to be passed with the speed of light.”

The lawmaker said it is not good for the country and history will judge Akpabio for that.

Reacting to the Senators’ comments, Akpabio said Nigerians and history will remember him for good because the bills are speedily passed for the good of the country.

Nigerians react

Nigerian have taken to social media to react to the allegations made by the senators against Akpabio.

@felabayomi

Why bother bring the bill at all. They can just circumvent the senate and pay them as usual to say they passed the bill. They don’t care about history. All they live for is today and their pockets.

@CAnochiwa

You guys are even lucky he passes bills with light speed. Very soon on his bed he will be passing bills. He is working for BAT and not Nigeria unfortunately. Listen to his defence of this allegation then you will know we are in for a long ride.

@ThatNaijaGuy001

The Senate was designed to be the very heart of our democracy, yet its current actions of the Akpabio led 10th Senate are a chilling betrayal of those sacred principles.

If democratic rascality is the new norm, then what foundation does our democracy truly stand on?

@OBarthC

In times to come the work being done by the Senate President for the country will be appreciated, I believe he has the best interest of the people at heart.

@ill_nojie

The issue of the 2/3 is of the general house. But because they have refused to address the issue of senators not showing up to sittings, that is why they keep being in doubt of what a 2/3 means.

Senators get paid for not going to work. This is something civil servants cannot afford to do.

@ErikManny2

I genuinely appreciate the Senate presidents reaction on this Case

