Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has compensated a casual staff who returned missing $16,000 during last year's hajj in the state

The casual staff identify as Dayyabu Haladu, received N1m from the government and an automatic appointment

Governor Yusuf also announced that Dayyabu Haladu would also be going to hajj next year with an automatic slot from the state

Kano, Kano - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has appointed a casual staff of the pilgrim welfare board in the state as a commendation for his gesture of integrity when he returned missing $16,000 during the last hajj exercise.

According to The Cable, the governor disclosed the development when he received the Kano state pilgrims welfare board for the 2023 hajj operation report.

Kano governor rewards casual staff who returned missing $16k Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

According to Governor Yusuf, the staff identified as Dayyabu Haladu, aka Dan Gezawa, also received a gift of N1 million and an automatic slot to travel to hajj in the next year's spiritual exercise.

How Kano government rewards casual staff who return $16k

Yusuf added that Dayyabu Haladu's action reflects contentment and that he is an “excellent character worthy of emulation by all and sundry”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The governor went further to say that:

“As a casual staff whose allowance is nothing to take home about, this gentleman managed to return the lost money worth over N15 million.

“It shows how this person has a fear of Allah, and he deserves to be celebrated.”

He then called on the state's people to uphold such reputation and extol discipline and contentment to have a happy life.

The casual staff revealed that the fear of God made him return the money to the pilgrim board.

He added that it was not proper to take what does not belonged to you, no matter how harsh the economy is.

Invalid votes, other reasons tribunal sacked 2 governors within 5 months

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 2023 governorship election petition tribunals in at least 28 states where the March 18 governorship election was held have sacked at least two governors within five months they resumed office.

The Nigeria Electoral Act provided that aggrieved parties are to file their petitions against the winning party within 21 days, and the tribunals are expected to hear and deliver their verdicts on the petitions within 180 days.

Source: Legit.ng