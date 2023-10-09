Executive fans of BBN All Stars Soma and Angel have told them to take their love to the next level

They paid a surprise visit to the two shippers and begged them to get married as soon as possible

Those who are married among them shared their unique experience in the union; they also gave the stars a money bouquet

Fans of Big Brother Naija All-Star former housemates Somadina Anyama and Angel Smith have shown that they greatly support their ship.

The executive supporters of the two reality show stars paid them a surprise visit and gave them an armful of gifts.

Source: Instagram

Executive fans give Soma Angel money bouquet

In the clip sighted by Legit.ng, a big bouquet of money was placed on the sofa for the two reality show stars.

Six black boxes were beside the money bouquet; some other gifts were carefully also placed on the sofa.

Executive fans encouraged Soma and Angel to get married

The diehard fans also made it known that they are solidly behind them, so they should be thinking of getting married soon.

The married executive supporters shared some good memories of a happy union and encouraged them to consider it.

Fans react to the video of BBN Soma and Angel receiving gifts

Netizens have reacted to the video where the two reality show stars were encouraged to get married. Here are some of the responses.

@buyo_001:

"This is beautiful. Soma is a nice guy. People like angel might look and act crazy but when they love, they love for real."

@geraldopino90:

"We need jobs for this country dear God."

@white__black_love:

"See mothers that are supposed to be praying for their children with the way this generation is going are busy supporting what's not...God have mercy!"

@titilay0mi:

"Tbh these are the people I expect to be invested in ships and bbn stanning. They've probably achieved what they want to in life, and are just living and discovering new hobbies."

@jemishh_:

"I hope they’re not together only for the shippers gift ooooooooooo. Soma we all know he’s genuinely into it and is very kind, Angel’s mood swings is my worry."

@sugarestbeddings:

"In all things I just Happy for soma, when it's ur time to shine nothing fit stop am."

@kathymicheal's:

"God bless this ship."

@blakandproud:

"This shippers should calm down especially Percy shippers. The pressure on them is too much ."

@_motolani__:

"The way this people use y’all is crazy . you’ll really think angel and would date ?"

@foodshopabuja:

"Where are the shipper daddies."

