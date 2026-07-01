Former Nigerian national champion Godson Oghenebrume has been sentenced to 27 months in a US federal prison

The former LSU sprinter faces deportation after completing his prison sentence

His conviction adds to a growing list of Nigerian athletes jailed in the United States in recent years

Former Nigerian sprint star and Louisiana State University (LSU) athlete Godson Oghenebrume has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison in the United States after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm while studying in the country on a student visa.

The 23-year-old, who represented Nigeria at international competitions and won multiple national medals, is also expected to face removal or deportation from the United States once he completes his prison term.

Godson Oghenebrume competing for Louisiana State University as a student athlete. Photo by Sports247

Source: UGC

The judgment was delivered by Chief Judge Shelly D. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with the announcement made by the United States Attorney's Office.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice statement obtained by Legit.ng , Oghenebrume admitted to possessing a Glock Model 43X 9mm pistol while residing in the United States under an F-1 non-immigrant student visa.

The authorities confirmed that the Nigerian athlete would be removed from the country after serving his sentence.

Former national champion falls from athletics spotlight

Oghenebrume was regarded as one of Nigeria's brightest sprint prospects before his legal troubles.

According to World Athletics, he won back-to-back Nigerian national relay titles in the men's 4x100 metres in 2021 at Yaba College of Technology and again in Benin City in 2022.

The sprinter later represented Nigeria at the 2024 African Athletics Championships in Douala, Cameroon, where he helped the country secure a silver medal in the relay.

Godson is the younger brother of fellow athlete and Olympic medalist Ese Brume.

His stock continued to rise after joining LSU, where he captured the 2024 Southeastern Conference (SEC) 100 metres title and established himself among the fastest collegiate sprinters in the United States with a personal best of 9.90 seconds.

Domestic dispute led to arrest

Court documents revealed that Oghenebrume's legal problems stemmed from an incident that occurred on the night of February 7, 2025.

According to prosecutors, the Nigerian athlete was inside his Baton Rouge apartment with another woman when his former girlfriend, who is also the mother of his infant child, arrived with the baby.

An argument broke out outside the apartment, during which investigators said Oghenebrume discharged the firearm while the child was present.

The confrontation later resumed after his former partner entered the apartment, with both parties continuing to argue before moving outside again.

Authorities said Oghenebrume allegedly fired several more shots as the woman fled the apartment complex, leaving multiple bullet marks on surrounding buildings.

Investigators further alleged that he smashed his former girlfriend's mobile phone and temporarily took custody of the child before another woman present at the scene intervened and safely retrieved the baby.

Police recovered firearm

The Department of Justice stated that deputies from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded after neighbours reported hearing gunshots.

Rather than comply immediately, prosecutors said Oghenebrume walked away from officers and ignored repeated commands before discarding the Glock pistol into nearby shrubs.

One neighbour reportedly told investigators the gunfire was so loud that it left his ears ringing.

During a post-Miranda interview, detectives asked Oghenebrume why he had fired the weapon.

According to the DOJ statement, he admitted he had discharged the firearm because he wanted to frighten his former girlfriend into leaving.

He reportedly told investigators he "wanted his ex-girlfriend to go home" and "shot the gun to scare her away."

Deportation now awaits Nigerian sprinter

United States Attorney Kurt L. Wall confirmed the Nigerian athlete would be subject to removal proceedings after completing his federal prison sentence.

The official also praised the agencies that participated in the investigation.

Wall commended the efforts of Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for their roles in the case.

Assistant United States Attorneys Jeremy S. Johnson and Lyman E. Thornton III prosecuted the matter.

The Department of Justice disclosed that the prosecution formed part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative targeting violent crime, immigration violations, organised criminal groups and other federal offences.

Growing list of Nigerian athletes jailed in US

Godson Oghenebrume competing for Nigeria at the 2024 African Athletics Championships in Douala. Photo by Making of Champs

Source: UGC

Oghenebrume's conviction adds his name to a growing list of Nigerian athletes who have received prison sentences in the United States over the last few years.

Former sprinters Raymond Ekevwo, Toluwani Adebakin, Aniekeme Etim, and Uyoyo Mercy Abire are among those previously convicted in separate federal cases linked to international fraud and money laundering schemes.

According to court records, investigators found that several collegiate athletes acted as intermediaries who received money from victims of romance scams, military scams and fraudulent online transactions before transferring the funds overseas.

Although investigators stated the athletes did not directly communicate with victims, authorities alleged they handled proceeds from more than 100 victims, with transfers exceeding $820,000.

Ekevwo was sentenced to 46 months after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting an unlicensed money transmission business, while Adebakin received 36 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after admitting to money laundering offences.

Nigerian athletes dominate NCAA finals

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian athletes enjoyed one of their finest performances in recent NCAA Championship history after Samuel Ogazi and Kanyinsola Ajayi produced sensational displays in Eugene, Oregon.

Ogazi successfully defended his NCAA men's 400m title in a record-breaking 43.38 seconds, while Ajayi stormed to victory in the men's 100m with a blistering 9.72 seconds, to further show Nigeria's growing influence in collegiate athletics in the United States.

Source: Legit.ng