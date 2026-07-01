A Nigerian lawyer shared a video on social media addressing the fear of being stopped from travelling abroad due to unpaid loan app debts

He explained what the constitution says concerning the issue with regard to the right of citizens to leave the country

He explained that debt recovery is generally a civil matter, sparking reactions from netizens who watched the video

A Nigerian lawyer, S.O. Folagboye, has cleared the air on whether people owing online loan platforms can travel out of the country.

In a video shared on social media, the legal practitioner addressed the common fear among citizens regarding travel restrictions linked to unpaid debts with loan apps.

A Nigerian lawyer shares what the law says about people owing money from loan apps and trying to travel abroad. Photo credit: @s.o.folagboye/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lawyer addresses loan app users' fears

Many Nigerians believe they will be blocked at the airport by immigration authorities if they have outstanding balances with loan apps. Folagboye noted that a loan app cannot single-handedly impose a travel ban or direct the Nigeria Immigration Service to stop a debtor from leaving.

He explained that debt recovery remains a civil issue rather than a criminal one. He cited the constitutional right to freedom of movement to reassure those planning to relocate or travel.

In his words:

"The constitution protects your right to move freely throughout Nigeria and to leave Nigeria. Section 41 subsection 1 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), provides that every citizen is entitled to move freely throughout Nigeria and that no citizen shall be refused entry into or exit from Nigeria except as permitted by law."

Legal basis for travel rights

He further referenced legal precedents to back up his point, stating that debt collectors should not resort to illegal harassment.

Folagboye said:

"In the case of McLaren versus Jennings, the court of appeal emphasized that debt recovery should not be turned into a means of harassment or criminal intimidation. So, unless there is a court order or another lawful basis recognized by law, owing a loan app does not automatically take away your constitutional right to travel abroad."

Reactions as lawyer addresses loan travel ban

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's post below:

Loansharkreview said:

"Thank you, sir."

MAYOR WORLDWIDE said:

"You're giving us joy and rest of mind."

CHIEF OWOIYA said:

"Thanks for enlightenment, sir."

Watch the video below:

Lawyer educates public on loan apps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a legal practitioner named Chinenye Ruth has argued that a loan app messaging your mother because you owe N15k is not a reminder but a crime.

Source: Legit.ng