Nigerian defender Akin Famewo has left Hull City after spending only one season with the newly promoted Premier League club

The centre-back completed a permanent move to Bolton Wanderers on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee

Limited playing opportunities and changing squad plans contributed to his early departure despite Hull's successful campaign

Akin Famewo's time at Hull City has come to an end after just one season, with the Nigerian defender sealing a move to Championship newcomers Bolton Wanderers.

The 27-year-old defender joined the Tigers in July 2025 following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday, but his stay in East Yorkshire proved shorter than many expected.

Hull City have announced the departure of Nigerian central defender Akin Famewo after one season at the club. Photo by PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Now, Famewo begins a fresh chapter with Bolton after signing a three-year contract as the club prepares for life back in the Championship.

Famewo ends short spell at Hull City

Hull City confirmed the defender's departure through an official statement on the club website.

"Hull City can confirm the departure of defender Akin Famewo, who joins Sky Bet Championship side Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old joined the Tigers at the start of the 2025/26 season following his release by Sheffield Wednesday, and featured 17 times during our historic Championship play-off-winning campaign.

We would like to thank Akin for his hard work and dedication during his time in East Yorkshire and wish him well in his future career."

The move brings an end to a campaign that featured flashes of promise but ultimately limited opportunities for the England-born Nigerian defender.

Why Famewo moved on after one season

Although Hull enjoyed a memorable promotion-winning season, Famewo struggled to establish himself as a guaranteed starter.

Akin Famewo made 17 appearances in the 2025/26 season for Hull City, scoring only one goal. Photo by Tony King

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Transfermarkt, he made 17 appearances across all competitions and scored once, producing a memorable moment in the 3-0 victory away at Preston North End in January.

However, his role diminished as the season progressed.

The defender was omitted from the squad for the Championship playoff final against Middlesbrough, although he remained on the bench during the semifinal second leg against Millwall.

Those decisions hinted at a changing pecking order within the squad and may have influenced his decision to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Bolton offer Famewo fresh start

Bolton Wanderers moved quickly to secure Famewo's signature as they continue strengthening their squad following promotion.

The club defeated Stockport County 4-1 at Wembley to secure their return to the Championship and view the Nigerian defender as an important addition to their defensive unit.

Famewo arrives with considerable experience at this level.

Across spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City, he has accumulated 63 Championship appearances, bringing valuable know-how to Steven Schumacher's side.

He also becomes Bolton's third signing of the summer transfer window, underlining the club's ambition ahead of the new campaign.

The Trotters will begin their Championship journey against Preston North End on August 15 at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

For Famewo, the move represents an opportunity to reset, secure regular minutes, and build on the experience gained over recent seasons.

Arsenal part ways with 3 Nigerian stars

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Arsenal's recent announcement regarding the departure of three defenders of Nigerian descent as part of their squad reshaping for the upcoming season.

With the club fresh from ending a 22-year title wait, the move signifies both the challenges of youth development and the promise for the future as these players seek new opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng