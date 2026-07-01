A Nigerian man shared his journey of transitioning from a student visa to a work visa in the United Kingdom

He worked in different capacities across the National Health Service before securing his certificate of sponsorship

His skilled worker visa application received official approval three days after it was submitted

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian man has expressed his gratitude on social media after his skilled worker visa was approved within three days.

The young man, who originally relocated on a student visa, documented his career milestones in the foreign country.

A Nigerian man shares excitement as his work visa gets approved within three days. Photo credit: @miemienwa042/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man shares transition from student visa

The healthcare worker, identified as @miemienwa042 on TikTok, revealed that he:

Graduated with a distinction before joining the workforce

Climbed through the ranks of the National Health Service (NHS), changing three different trusts while on the job.

He also shares other milestones he has achieved in the process. According to his online post, the man worked as:

A Band 2 healthcare assistant,

A Band 2 phlebotomist, and

A Band 3 MRI clinical support officer.

His dedication eventually paved the way for his certificate of sponsorship (COS) to be issued.

In his words, he said:

"POV: When Your Skilled Worker Visa Got Approved in 3 Days after Submission. It can only be God. 👑"

Reactions as man gets visa approved quickly

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the healthcare worker's post below:

TwinMom || FTM said:

"I receive every positivity from this video. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 I’ll testify soon."

Janet said:

"Congratulations stranger."

Ben Pabs said:

"Congratulations bro… God I pray for this too. Before next year runs out. Amen."

Watch the video below:

How to get work visa for Brazil

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian travel creator based in Brazil answered one of her most frequently asked questions about obtaining a work visa in the country.

Source: Legit.ng