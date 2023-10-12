A Labour Party (LP) chieftain has alleged that there is a discrepancy in the credentials of Peter Obi

National Publicity Secretary of the LP faction, Abayomi Arabambi, said Obi has a different name on his NYSC and UNN certificates

Arabambi said he was among those who screened Obi and found it fishy that the former Anambra governor submitted his SCCE result to INEC

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP), said the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has a different name on his University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and National Youth Service Corps certificates.

As reported by Daily Trust, the National Publicity Secretary of the faction, Abayomi Arabambi, stated this during an interview on AIT.

LP chieftain, Arabambi says Peter Obi's name On NYSC, UNN certificates are different Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

Arabambi alleged that there is a discrepancy in Obi’s credentials while reacting to the former Anambra governor’s press conference on President Bola Tinubu’s Chicago State University certificate saga.

He said he knows this because he was among the people who screened Obi before the Labour Party presidential primary.

He added that something was fishy because Obi only submitted his school certificate to INEC.

“So something is fishy and I want to say the name the school sent for mobilization was not what was written on his NYSC certificate and he knows that.

The LP’s national spokesperson added:

“…we have it on record that Obi’s name on his NYSC certificate and the one on his University of Nigeria, Nsukka certificate are different.”

Earlier, legit.ng reported that Obi's West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificate surfaced online.

The certificate was shared by prominent LP chieftains, Oseloka Obaze and Jack Obinyan.

Obi's university degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate were also circulated online.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi called on Tinubu to reveal his true identity by “telling Nigerians who he is.”

The LP chieftain said the recent brouhaha about the Nigerian leader's academic records at the CSU was unnecessary.

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, has counselled Tinubu to ignore the "rant" from Obi

Obi had called on Tinubu to save Nigeria and himself from what he described as “protracted embarrassment and undue anxiety” over the controversy surrounding his academic certificate.

