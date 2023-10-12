Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the PDP and Labour Party have kicked against the BBC reports that cleared President Bola Tinubu of certificate forgery

Atiku's spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, said the BBC claim that there was no evidence that Tinubu forged his certificate was a hatched job and that the British media had goofed

On his part, Obi of the Labour Party called on the president to come out clean and urged him to address Nigerians on his true identity

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party have kicked against the BBC Reports that cleared President Bola Tinubu of the certificate forgery allegation levelled against him by the former vice president.

The Global Disinformation Team of the BBC said there was no evidence that the diploma certificate of the Chicago State University President Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Law (INEC) was forged.

BBC clears Tinubu of certificate forgery allegation

The social media was on gaga last week when Atiku, at a press conference, alleged that President Tinubu presented a forged Chicago State University certificate to INEC following the release of the president's academic records at his Alma Mata.

According to the BBC report, as against the claim by some people and Atiku, there was no evidence that the diplomas released by the Chicago State University confirmed that the certificate President Tinubu submitted to INEC was forged.

Atiku reacts to BBC report on Tinubu's certificate forgery allegation

But the former vice president, through his special assistant on public communications, Phrank Shaibu, in his reaction, criticised the BBC report that cleared the president.

Shaibu, in a statement on Wednesday, October 11, said the BBC report was a hatched job and that the outrage that followed the report from Nigerians was enough proof that the British media had goofed.

Peter Obi kicks as BBC report says no evidence Tinubu forged his certificate

In his reaction, Atiku's counterpart, Obi, called on President Tinubu to re-introduce himself to Nigerians and come clean on questions about his age, name, academic background, family and everything related to him.

At a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Obi said the president should save the country from the global embarrassment allegedly caused by the questions on his identity, background and academic records.

Tinubu vs Atiku: "It should not take 5 minutes to establish facts", Dele Momodu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dele Momodu, the spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has defended his employer over the certificate saga.

Some Nigerians are asking Atiku to explain the differences between his name on the certificate he presented to INEC, but Momodu said the pictures of his classmates should answer the questions in five minutes.

Atiku and the PDP had earlier alleged that President Bola Tinubu had a forged certificate to INEC despite the Chicago State University swearing to an affidavit that he graduated from the institution and shared his transcript with the public.

