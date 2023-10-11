Dele Momodu, the spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has defended his employer over the certificate saga

Some Nigerians are asking Atiku to explain the differences between his name on the certificate he presented to INEC, but Momodu said the pictures of his classmates should answer the questions in five minutes

Atiku and the PDP had earlier alleged that President Bola Tinubu president a forged certificate to INEC despite the Chicago State University swearing to an affidavit that he graduated from the institution and shared his transcript with the public

Dele Momodu, the publisher of the Ovation Magazine and spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 election, has commented on the discrepancies in the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC)'s certificate of his boss.

It was recently revealed that the name on Atiku's WAEC certificate presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) carried Siddiq Abubakar, contrary to his name on the ballot paper.

The revelation followed the allegation by Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) camp that President Bola Tinubu presented a forged certificate of the Chicago State University (CSU) to the electoral body.

Dele Momodu responds to discrepancies in Atiku's academic records

This has led to the quest for an explanation of the differences in name from Atiku and the PDP, but Momodu, in his reaction, shared the pictures of the former vice president with his classmates and shadowed the camp of the President.

However, Chicago State University confirmed in an affidavit that President Tinubu attended and graduated from the institution while sharing his transcript, but Momodu, in his tweet, posited that the controversies could be put to bed if President Tinubu could share pictures of his undergraduate days.

The PDP chieftain said:

"Explanation is never tedious when you have nothing to hide.

"It is unfortunate that supposed Democrats resort to bullying and threatening opposition over what should not take five minutes to establish the facts."

