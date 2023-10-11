David Ombugadu, the governor-elect declared by the Nasarawa State Election Petition Tribunal, denied reports that he would sack traditional monarchs

His response is on the heels of media reports that he is plotting to replace Muslim monarchs with Christians

Ombugadu reiterated that he is willing and ready with all the monarchs as he urged the media to apply caution and verify their news sources before publishing

Lafia, Nasarawa - The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu, has reiterated his commitment to work with all the traditional monarchs.

He confirmed this via a statement released by Mike Omeri, the spokesperson of the campaign organisation, on Wednesday, October 11.

The statement was in response to the speculations and media reports that he intended to sack all the prominent traditional monarchs in the state.

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng, Omeri said:

"David Ombugadu remains committed to working for the betterment of Nasarawa State, upholding the rule of law, and fostering cooperation among all stakeholders, including traditional leaders."

"Additionally, Dr. Ombugadu harbours no ulterior motive to replace some Muslim traditional rulers with Christians when he eventually takes up the reins of government."

PDP's Ombugadu cautions media about fake news

The statement urged the media to ensure their reports undergo due diligence and ensure it upholds the tenets of responsible journalism.

He said:

"It is crucial to uphold responsible journalism and refrain from spreading misinformation that can be damaging to the reputation of individuals.

"Dr. Ombugadu firmly believes in maintaining harmonious relationships with all segments of the society, including traditional rulers, to foster development and unity in Nasarawa State. Any suggestions to the contrary are misleading and without merit."

Nasarawa governorship 2023: Northern Muslim youths tackle cleric over controversial post

Meanwhile, a youth group, the Northern Youths Council of Nigeria, has criticised Islamic cleric Sheikh Mansur Sokoto over his controversial Facebook post.

The cleric had raised alarm about the potential endangerment of Islam in Taraba and Nasarawa states if non-Muslims assume administrative power.

However, the group, represented by its national president, Isah Abubakar, cautioned Sheikh Sokoto and other clerics against making statements that could lead to disunity and threaten democracy in Nigeria.

