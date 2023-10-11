A prominent support group for President Bola Tinubu has urged Atiku Abubakar to reveal the identity of the SSCE result he submitted to INEC

The national coordinator of the Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), Abdulhakeem Alawuje said the former vice president was known as Atiku Kojoli during his primary education

Alawuje asked at what point did the new name “Atiku Abubakar” changed to “Sidiq Abubakar” as shown in the WAEC result

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has been urged to reveal the true owner of the secondary school certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As reported by The Nation, the national coordinator of the Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), Abdulhakeem Alawuje, made the call over recent revelations that Atiku’s WAEC certificate bears the name Sadiq Abubakar.

Tinubu's group urges Atiku to reveal owner of WAEC result he submitted to INEC

Alawuje said the book titled ‘The Atiku: The Story of Atiku Abubakar,’ written by Onukaba Adinoyi-Ojo, Atiku’s former spokesman never mentioned that the former Vice President was known as Sadiq Abubakar at any point in his life.”

He noted that the book revealed that Atiku back in primary school was known as ‘Atiku Kojoli,’

The leader of the prominent support group for President Bola Tinubu, asked “Why didn’t he mention that Atiku’s name was Sadiq Abubakar during his secondary school years?”

Alawuje argued that the PDP candidate was known as Atiku Kojoli during his primary education at Jada Primary School and only substituted Kojoli with Abubakar to read ATIKU ABUBAKAR after gaining admission at Adamawa Provincial Secondary School in Yola.

“At what point did the new name “Atiku Abubakar” change to “Sidiq Abubakar” which is the name written on the WAEC certificate presented to INEC and when did “Sidiq Abubakar” change back to Atiku Abubakar, which is now his current and official name?

“The honest question here is; who is the Sidiq Abubakar that owns the WAEC certificate presented to INEC? Is it the same Atiku Kojoli/Atiku Abubakar or someone else?

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku responded to allegations that he forged his secondary school certificate with the name “Sadiq Abubakar” in his O’level certificate.

Atiku confirmed that his O’level carried the name “Sadiq Abubakar” but swore an affidavit after he passed his exam to change his name. Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the PDP, confirmed Atiku’s response via a social media post on Tuesday, October 10.

