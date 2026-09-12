DICON-D7G CEO Osman Chennar praised Nigeria's showing at the 2026 El Alamein International Airshow in Egypt

Nigeria appeared at a major international defence exhibition for the third time, following events in Qatar and Türkiye

Chennar revealed that plans for a military jetty in Lagos were at an advanced stage to boost Nigeria's defence capacity

Abuja, FCT - The Chief Executive Officer of Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria-D7G (DICON-D7G), Mr Osman Chennar, said Nigeria's defence manufacturing sector is becoming a source of pride for the African continent after the country's latest appearance at a prominent global exhibition.

Chennar made the remarks in a statement released on Saturday, September 12, in Abuja, following Nigeria's participation in the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 (EIAS 2026), held in Egypt from September 8 to 10, 2026. The event brought together top players in aerospace and defence from across the world.

DICON-D7G CEO Osman Chennar speaks on Nigeria’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities after the 2026 El Alamein International Airshow in Egypt. Photo credit: DICON-D7G

Source: UGC

The 2026 edition was the second instalment of the airshow. Its inaugural event in 2024 drew more than 250 exhibitors from 50 countries, featured over 100 aircraft, and attracted more than 12,000 visitors.

Nigeria's Growing Defence Presence

Chennar described DICON-D7G as a collaborative manufacturing partnership between the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria and D7G Limited, set up to produce military hardware locally, cut reliance on imports, and reinforce national security.

"DICON-D7G is a collaborative defence manufacturing partnership between the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria and D7G Limited, aimed at producing military hardware locally, reducing dependence on imports and strengthening national security," he said.

He added that the company's goal is to position Nigeria as a potential supply hub for military equipment, serving both its own armed forces and other African nations.

Legit.ng gathers that Egypt was not Nigeria's first outing at a high-profile defence forum. Chennar said the country had now appeared at three major international defence exhibitions.

"We were in Doha, Qatar; Ankara, Türkiye; and now Cairo, Egypt," he said, calling the run of appearances evidence of Nigeria's steady advancement in indigenous defence manufacturing.

Military Jetty Plans for Lagos

Beyond the airshow, Chennar disclosed that arrangements for a military jetty in Lagos were nearing completion. He said the facility would strengthen Nigeria's ability to supply and sustain its own military equipment, supporting the country's wider defence ambitions.

He framed Nigeria's expanding international footprint in the defence sector as part of a broader push to give the country a more prominent role in Africa's security landscape.

Nigeria’s participation at the El Alamein International Airshow highlights the country’s growing presence in the global defence and aerospace industry. Photo credit: DICON-D7G

Source: UGC

DIMDEX 2026: Nigeria Presents Self-Made Defence Technology

In a related development, Nigeria recently achieved a historic milestone in its defence and industrial development with the global debut of the DICON-D7G. A statement cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, January 28, noted that it was a fully indigenous defence platform.

The unveiling was done at the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026).

The exhibition is one of the world’s leading maritime and naval defence gatherings, attracting policymakers, senior military officials, and defence technology companies from across the globe.

Source: Legit.ng