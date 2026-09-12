Singapore has announced a more than 60% increase in Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s annual pay package, taking it from S$2.2 million to S$3.6 million ($2.8 million), with Wong pledging to donate the increase to charity over five years

The government says higher salaries are needed to attract talented people to politics and discourage corruption, but the decision has drawn criticism amid concerns over job security, retrenchments and the rising cost of living.

With Wong's salary raise, Legit.ng lists five political leaders by annual pay, with the Singapore prime minister topping the list at $2.8 million, followed by John Lee ($719,000), and others

Singapore's government has announced plans to increase the salaries of ministers and other political office holders, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, the world's highest-paid political leader, according to the BBC.

Wong's annual pay package will rise by more than 60% from S$2.2 million to S$3.6 million ($2.8 million), giving him an additional S$1.4 million ($1.1 million; £818,000) annually.

From Lawrence Wong to Donald Trump, see how the salaries of five top political leaders compare. Photo: GettyImages/Kevin Dietsch, X/@LawrenceWongST, Gettyimages/Chen Yongnuo/China News Service/VCG

Source: Getty Images

The Singaporean prime minister has pledged to donate the increase to charity over the next five years.

Wong said the pay rise was necessary to attract talented people into politics, while the government has also argued that high salaries can help discourage corruption.

The announcement, however, has attracted criticism amid concerns about job security, retrenchments and the rising cost of living in Singapore.

Here are the four highest-paid political leaders highlighted in the latest figures.

1. Lawrence Wong, Singapore – $2.8 million

Lawrence Wong: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is set to receive an annual pay package of $2.8 million, making him the highest-paid political leader on the list. Photo credit: @LawrenceWongST

Source: Getty Images

Lawrence Wong is the highest-paid political leader in the world, even before the latest increase to his remuneration takes effect.

The Singaporean prime minister currently receives an annual salary of S$2.2 million.

Under the new arrangement, his annual pay package will rise to S$3.6 million, equivalent to about $2.8 million.

This represents an increase of more than 60%, with Wong receiving an additional S$1.4 million annually.

Wong said he would donate the entire increase to charity over the next five years.

He defended the increase, saying it would give him and future prime ministers a better chance of persuading capable Singaporeans to leave their careers and enter politics.

2. John Lee, Hong Kong – $719,000

John Lee: Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee earns about $719,000 annually, ranking second among the political leaders highlighted. Photo credit: Chen Yongnuo/China News Service/VCG

Source: Getty Images

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee is the second-highest-paid political leader among those highlighted in the figures. Lee earns about $719,000 annually.

His remuneration puts him significantly behind Singapore's prime minister, whose new annual package will be almost four times higher.

3. Guy Parmelin, Switzerland – $606,000

Guy Parmelin: Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin earns approximately $606,000 a year. Photo credit: Yuri CORTEZ/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin ranks third, earning about $606,000 a year.

His annual pay is also considerably lower than that of Wong and Hong Kong's chief executive.

4. Donald Trump, United States – $400,000

US President Donald Trump earns an annual salary of $400,000, according to the figures highlighted in the BBC report. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump earns $400,000 annually.

Despite leading the world's largest economy, Trump's annual salary is less than a sixth of the new pay package that Singapore's prime minister will receive.

5. Andy Burnham, United Kingdom – $230,000

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham earns about $230,000 annually. Photo credit: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Where does the UK prime minister rank? British Prime Minister Andy Burnham earns $230,000 annually, according to the figures highlighted in the BBC report.

His remuneration is lower than that of the other leaders listed above.

How much does the Nigerian president earn?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the annual basic salary for political, public, and judicial office holders in Nigeria. The annual basic salary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is N3.51m, while Vice President Kasim Shettima earns N3.03m annually.

The figures are according to the Remuneration (Amendment) Act, 2008.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria earns the closest to President Tinubu, with a basic salary of N3.36m annually.

Source: Legit.ng