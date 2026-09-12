Businessman Abdulrahman Haske resigned from the APC and joined the Allied Peoples Movement ahead of the 2027 Adamawa governorship race

Haske was formally unveiled as the APM governorship candidate on Saturday in Yola, with supporters from all 21 local government areas present

APM national chairman Yusuf Mamman Dantalle described Haske as capable of offering an alternative leadership for Adamawa State

Businessman and politician Abdulrahman Haske has left the All Progressives Congress (APC) and defected to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), where he was unveiled as the party's governorship candidate for the 2027 Adamawa State election.

The unveiling took place on Saturday in Yola and drew APM leaders, traditional rulers, community heads, and youth and women's groups, with representatives attending from all 21 local government areas of Adamawa State.

Abdulrahman Haske dumps APC to become APM Adamawa governorship candidate Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg, @OfficialABHaske

Source: Twitter

Haske told the gathering that his defection was driven by a commitment to people-centred governance, describing the move as "a convergence of principle and purpose." He said that if elected, his administration would give priority to agriculture, infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic empowerment, security, and transparent governance.

He also acknowledged the APM's national leadership for offering him the party's ticket and pledged to justify their confidence through dedicated service.

APM leaders back Haske's candidacy

The National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, said Haske's political outlook was in step with the party's ideals. He described him as capable of providing an alternative form of leadership for Adamawa and said the party's decision to back him was shaped by his commitment to youth empowerment and inclusive development.

The Adamawa State Chairman of the APM, Badejo Bello, welcomed Haske into the party and called him a "bridgebuilder" who understands both the challenges and opportunities facing the state. Bello said the party was confident that Haske's candidacy would bring "genuine transformation, renewed hope and sustainable progress" to Adamawa.

The event closed with a call for unity among APM members and supporters as the party begins grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 poll.

See the announcement on X here:

Seyi Makinde taunts Oyo APC governorship candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo publicly called out APC governorship candidate Sharafadeen Alli over a viral social media video.

Makinde made the remarks while speaking in Yoruba at a public outing, linking the video to the 2027 governorship race in Oyo state.

The governor drew a sharp contrast between voting for his candidate and voting for Alli, raising questions about the state's future.

Source: Legit.ng