Afrobeats singer Omizzy revealed what drew him into music, tracing it back to an early stage performance in Surulere

Omizzy spoke about naming one of his songs after Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and what the title truly represents

The singer also opened up about secretly pursuing music without his parents' knowledge while still earning his degrees

Afrobeats artist Omizzy, whose full name is Ewetuga Ibukun Samuel, has granted Legit.ng an exclusive interview, speaking candidly about his journey into music, what inspired some of his most recognisable songs, and a collaboration with Zlatan Ibile that left a lasting impression.

Omizzy stepped into the spotlight in 2020 with his debut single, One Life, before releasing Hard Work in 2023 and both Osimhen and Danfo Driver in 2024.

Omizzy’s Osimhen track carries a message beyond football and reflects how he approaches success. Credit: omizzyttw/victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

What Sparked Omizzy's Passion for Music

The singer traced the beginning of his musical ambition to his formative years in Surulere, Lagos, where a stage performance changed everything for him.

"My very first Stage performance where i grew up in surulere. The support, love and Energy I got while performing played a major role in getting my mind set," he said.

Omizzy on His Song Osimhen and the Zlatan Ibile Collaboration

When asked why he chose to name a track after Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, Omizzy made clear the connection was deeper than football fandom.

"It's straight and direct, Osimhen is a striker and his aim is to score as much goals as possible. Majorly it's about taking advantage of every opportunity you get," he explained.

His collaboration with Zlatan Ibile on Danfo Driver was equally meaningful. Omizzy described the session as one of the best he has ever had, noting that the song's subject matter made connecting with the Zanku hitmaker feel natural.

A video of Omizzy's song with Zlatan Ibile is below:

"It was Amazing working with Zanku, He showed real OG love. Considering the contexts of the song as well it made it easier to connect with him. The song itself reminded him of his journey and how far he's come. It's been one of my best studio Sessions," he said.

On the veterans he draws inspiration from, Omizzy kept his admiration broad, saying longevity, consistency, and the milestones achieved by the industry's elder statesmen continue to motivate him.

"I look up to the OG’s in the Game , looking at the longevity, relevance, consistency and Milestones they have achieved. It is quite inspiring," he said.

Omizzy has songs with Zlatan Ibila, Badboy Timz

Source: Instagram

His parents' initial reaction to music

Perhaps the most personal detail he shared was about the early years when his family disapproved of his musical ambitions. Rather than abandoning his dream, Omizzy chose a dual path: completing his academic qualifications while quietly building his career.

"At first , it was hidden, cause they were not in support of me taking music as a profession, I did have to do the necessary getting my degree's and proving a solid point to let them understand what i wanted for myself," he said.

Omizzy shares his stance on AI in music industry

Sharing his perspective about the use of artificial intelligence in the music industry, Omizzy was of the opinion that it was best to evolve with the world.

"AI is what AI is; you can’t control it. The world keeps evolving, so finding your balance will do more good than just being in the loop of the system," he said.

He closed the interview with a message to his growing fanbase, promising that what comes next from him will represent a new level of Afrobeats on the global stage.

What Davido said about AI

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido sparked a lively debate online after declaring his strong dislike for artificial intelligence in music, only to admit in the same breath that he regularly uses ChatGPT.

He made the comments during an appearance on News Central's programme on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. Speaking in a conversational tone, the singer was responding to questions around Afrobeats' global recognition when the topic of AI came up.

Source: Legit.ng