The Onigbesi of Igbesi Land, Oba Moses Iwedunmoye I, died in hospital days after being freed from kidnappers who abducted him in August

Security forces killed one suspected kidnapper during a rescue operation along the Elerin/Ijomu-Oro axis, freeing three victims, including the monarch

His son, Prince Olasunkanmi, confirmed the death, saying the family had hoped the oba would survive after being admitted to hospital following his release

The Onigbesi of Igbesi Land in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Moses Oyinloye Iwedunmoye I, has died in hospital after his health deteriorated following his rescue from kidnappers last month.

Gunmen abducted the monarch on August 22 when they stormed the Igbesi community. He was freed five days later alongside two other victims during a joint security operation around the Elerin/Ijomu-Oro axis.

Kwara traditional ruler dies days after being rescued from bandits Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

The Kwara State Police Command said the rescue was triggered by a distress report received at about 10am at the Oro Police Station, after a vigilante member reported that one of his colleagues had been shot while operating in the bush near Elerin/Ijomu-Oro. A combined team of police officers, soldiers and vigilantes was immediately deployed to the area, where they engaged the suspected kidnappers in a gunfight. One of the kidnappers was killed, while the rest escaped into the surrounding bush. All three captives were located, freed, and taken for medical treatment.

When did the Kwara monarch die?

Leadership reported that despite receiving care, Oba Iwedunmoye never fully recovered. His son, Prince Olasunkanmi, confirmed that the traditional ruler died in the early hours of Saturday.

"Yes, the news is true. He died after a brief illness following his release. We took him to the hospital, hoping he would survive, but he died there very early this morning," Prince Olasunkanmi said.

The Olowa of Owa-Onire, Oba AbdulRahman Fabiyi, also confirmed the death and sent his condolences to the bereaved family. He used the occasion to call on both the Kwara State and federal governments to equip security agencies with better logistics, arguing that displaced residents would not feel safe enough to return to their communities without a stronger show of force.

Fabiyi disclosed that he himself had not fully returned to his own community, despite a reported improvement in security there. He said soldiers and members of the Iru Ekun Security Network were now operating in the area, but added that more needed to be done.

Kwara Monarch's death prompts security calls

"But we want the state and federal governments to step up these logistics so that we can all be confident to fully return to our various communities," Fabiyi said.

The national president of Omo Ibile Igbomina, Bisi Fakayode, also announced the monarch's passing on Saturday and described the news as deeply saddening.

The death comes against the backdrop of persistent insecurity in parts of Kwara State, where kidnapping has forced several community leaders and residents to leave their homes.

Monarch confirms death of Kwara traditional ruler Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kano LG chairman loses wife in Egypt

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin expressed condolences after the wife of Kabo LGA Chairman Lawan Najume died in Egypt.

Jibrin posted a tribute to the deceased, Hajiya Maimuna, on Wednesday, September 9, describing her as a devoted and virtuous woman.

The Deputy Senate President urged the Kabo LGA Chairman and his family to draw strength as they cope with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng