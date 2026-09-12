Former Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata spoke about what sets Victor Osimhen apart from other strikers in world football

Morata played alongside the Super Eagles striker at Galatasaray during the 2024-25 season, where the pair won the Turkish league title together

Osimhen is currently nursing an injury that could affect his availability for Nigeria's 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign later this month

Former Chelsea and Spain forward Alvaro Morata has placed Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen among the three best strikers in world football, citing their time together at Galatasaray as his basis for the assessment.

Morata joined the Turkish club in January 2025 and spent several months playing alongside Osimhen before the pair helped Galatasaray clinch the league title that season.

Alvaro Morata has explained the quality that makes Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen different from other forwards. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in an interview with Sport TV, the former Atletico Madrid striker reflected on what made the Nigerian forward stand out.

"Victor Osimhen is really, really a great guy. Victor is a legend. He's a very funny person. He's constantly helping everyone. What a guy! He's truly a wonderful person and one of the top three strikers in the world for me," Morata said, via Forza Cimbom.

"I really enjoyed playing with him. Sometimes I remember playing behind Victor. It was like, 'Kick the ball into space, I'll score the goal.' I think he's one of the best in the world."

Osimhen's record at Galatasaray

Osimhen first moved to Galatasaray from Napoli on loan in the summer of 2024 before the Turkish club made the deal permanent for €75 million in 2025, a record fee in Turkish football history.

Across 78 appearances for the club, he has scored 65 goals and contributed to two consecutive league titles and one Turkish Cup, per Transfermarkt.

The 27-year-old has carried that form into the current season, scoring six goals in four appearances.

He grabbed braces against Corum and Erzurumspor, and added individual strikes against Goztepe and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Despite strong reported interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, Osimhen chose to remain at Galatasaray and has picked up where he left off.

Osimhen's injury a concern for Nigeria

Osimhen's momentum has been disrupted by an injury picked up during last weekend's match against Istanbul Basaksehir, which forced him off the pitch.

He is expected to miss Galatasaray's next few matches while he recovers.

The timing is particularly concerning given that Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign is due to begin later this month, and Osimhen will be keen to return to fitness before the Super Eagles' fixtures get under way.

Osimhen breaks silence after latest injury

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Osimhen’s injury after he was forced off during Galatasaray’s 3-2 Istanbul derby win over Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Nigerian striker scored before limping off in the 33rd minute, with the club awaiting MRI scan results.

Source: Legit.ng