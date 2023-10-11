Determined to remove President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from office, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, is 'pursuing justice' at the Supreme Court

Obi's former ally, Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) is following the same route and has applied to file fresh evidence against Tinubu at the Supreme Court

Speaking on the disputed Nigerian election, a pastor, Kingsley Okwuwe, predicted a rerun between Messrs Atiku and Obi

FCT, Abuja - Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission has prophesied a rerun between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Pastor Okwuwe released this prophecy on Monday, October 9, 2023, via his official YouTube page.

Atiku and Obi seek to unseat President Tinubu. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bpola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Pastor predicts outcome of disputed presidential election

According to him, President Tinubu “will vacate the seat of the presidency”.

He said:

“BAT (referring to Tinubu) will be forced to vacate or quit the seat of presidency and there will be a rerun between Atiku and Peter Obi.

“You will see this come to pass. God’s hand is upon this nation. God wants to preserve Nigeria into a new Nigeria.

“Those closer to BAT should let him know what The Lord is saying.

“I already told you a vision where he (Tinubu) was conquered by two opposite forces, and he was down. Remember I also told you that there will be a fight between two giant elephants; I told you that one of them will be from the main party. These two elephants are already fighting. And from what we are seeing, it is going to be a tough fight. I prophesied this since June.

“What will happen is an act of God. The rerun will happen and the perfect will is going to be achieved."

"Obi will be president", Pastor Okwuwe

Source: Legit.ng