President Bola Tinubu is expected to appoint a new Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) chairman

Reports confirm that 71-year-old Abdu Aboki, a former Justice of the Supreme Court, is a favourite for the top job

Sources from the presidential villa said President Tinubu had already penned down his name to take over the top job

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has authoritatively confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is on the verge of appointing 71-year-old Abdu Aboki as the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

According to Premium Times, Aboki is a retired former Justice of the Supreme Court from Kano State, North-west Nigeria.

71-year-old Abdu Aboki is a retired Justice of the Supreme Court.

It was gathered that Aboki retired from legal practice in August 2022 after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Sources from the presidential villa revealed that President Tinubu had stipulated Aboki's name as a replacement for the current ICPC boss, Bolaji Owasanoye, whose five-year tenure remains about six months.

Tradition of former justices

The imminent appointment of Aboki will re-introduce the tradition of selecting a candidate from the head of the commission and from among relatively aged, retired jurists of the appellate courts.

Mustapha Akanbi, who voluntarily retired as the President of the Court of Appeal in 1999, was 68 when he was appointed the pioneer chairperson of the commission in 2000. He served out his five-year tenure in 2005.

He was succeeded by Emmanuel Ayoola, who retired as a Justice of the Supreme Court when he clocked 70 in October 2003. Mr Ayoola was appointed the commission chair in September 2005, about a month before his 72nd birthday.

Tinubu makes 5 new appointments, Fela Durotoye, 4 others make list

Meanwhile, Mr. Fela Durotoye has been appointed as the special assistant to the president on national values and social justice.

Mr. Fredrick Nwabufowas was also appointed the president's senior special assistant on public engagement.

Bola Tinubu confirmed their appointment alongside three others in his media team in a statement issued on Monday by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale.

