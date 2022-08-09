A prominent Nigerian politician and commissioner for RMAFC, representing the FCT, Alhaji Musa Tanko Abari, is dead

FCT, Abuja - Alhaji Musa Tanko Abari, the commissioner for Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is dead.

According to Daily Trust, a family member of the deceased, Isyaku Musa, confirmed his death on Tuesday, August 9.

The family member said Abari died at about 2.34 pm on Tuesday, after a brief illness at an unnamed private hospital in Abuja.

He said the deceased fell sick last week and did not recover until Tuesday when his health condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the hospital.

Burial arrangements underway

Musa said arrangements are ongoing to convey the remains of the deceased from the hospital to his Jiwa village in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) for burial.

The late Abari was reportedly a member of the House of Representatives during the administration of late President Shehu Shagari in 1981/82.

The deceased, who was also a chieftain of the APC in the FCT, contested for the FCT Senate seat on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the 2011 election but lost.

