Uju Kennedy has denied the viral media reports tasking Nigerian children to be effective under Bola Tinubu's government

The minister of women affairs, explained she is more interested in empowering school girls as she denied advocating for child labour under the current administration

In a recent interview, the minister noted that the media misconstrued her statement

President Bola Ahmed Tinub's minister of women affairs, Uju Kennedy, has denied advocating child labour.

The minister noted that she is interested in equipping children and youths with relevant technical skills, in line with the goal of the Ministry of Women Affairs. Photo credit: @BarrUjuKennedy

Tinubu's minister speaks on children working for Tinubu's government

Reacting to the viral statement on her proposition of local toothpick production, she said her position has always been about empowering schoolgirls.

Kennedy, appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, aired on Monday, October 9, responding to reports credited to her where she purportedly proposed that Nigeria model China in the involvement of schoolchildren to produce commodities like toothpicks on Fridays.

“I never said the children will be used for the production of toothpicks. I don’t know why you people keep mentioning toothpicks,” she said.

The minister reiterated her commitment to providing vocational training and educational opportunities for children, highlighting that these centres would empower young girls to acquire skills that could help them become financially independent by the time they reach 18.

“I said I want to put vocational machines in schools where these children will learn skills,” she added.

Watch her full interview below:

