Nigerian youths have been told to harness the energy of their numbers to form a formidable team to get the desired positive results

This was the position of FlexiSAF Foundation at a three-day workshop on youth activism organised with the support of the United States Department of State

In the political scene, Hon Martins Esin, a member of the House of Reps, said activism is an avenue for youths to get awareness about their environment

FCT, Abuja - The United States Department of State has empowered the capacity of 50 Nigerian activists and changemakers through the FlexiSAF Foundation youth activism workshop.

The three-day workshop, which ended on Friday, October 6, in Abuja, witnessed the attendance of participants and stakeholders in various sectors of the economy.

The event was attended by Hon Martins Esin, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Youth Development. Photo Credit: Facebook

The workshop attended by Legit.ng was designed to coincide with the United Nations Day, celebrated annually on October 24, while participants embarked on an engaging journey that included thought-provoking presentations, a panel discussion, critical thinking exercises, and vibrant group discussions.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, the executive director of FlexiSAF Foundation, Fatima Aliyu Magaji, said the workshop was aimed at helping young changemakers identify their potential and guide them in their activism journey.

She revealed that many young and bright activists in the country need to learn how to go about activism and how it can be tailored to positive change.

Ms Magaji said:

"Many of them are just doing it without really knowing how to do it. They don't have the right knowledge, they don't know what policies are, and they don't even know how to harness that energy coming together so that they get the desired results."

2027 polls: Reps move to advocate reduction of nomination forms for youths

Also speaking to journalists at the close of the event, the House of Reps committee chairman on youth development, Martins Esin, said youth activism, when done correctly, creates awareness and inclusion for those who do not understand their immediate environment.

When asked by Legit.ng about the role his committee is playing in driving political inclusion for youths by reducing the cost of nomination forms ahead of the next election cycle, he said:

"The committee on youth development is working very closely with the house committee on electoral matters to see that the political parties are approached to do a kind of incentive or clear waivers for our youths."

