President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's top minister, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has tasked Nigerian children

The minister for womens affairs has revealed how productive Nigerian children can be under the present political dispensation

Kennedy-Ohanenye at the Anambra Investment Summit advocated for the use of school children as workers to manufacture essentials such as toothpicks, sanitary pads & cotton buds

Anambra, Awka - The minister for women affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has urged Nigerian children to take part in the country’s urban development.

“They Can Produce Toothpick”: Minister Reveals What Children Can Do Under Tinubu’s Govt. Photo credit: Uju Kennedy Ohanenye @BarrUjuKennedy

Source: Facebook

made this disclosure on Thursday, September 7, at the 2023 Anambra Investment Summit.

According to the minister, children in other parts of the world like China engage in production which is the reason for the country’s high urban development, hence Nigerian children should contribute to the country's development, The Cable reported.

“I am pleading for us to look into more production of some of these things in our societies, especially the necessities like the matchbox, the toothpick, the cotton buds, the sanitary pads and stuff like that,” She said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The minister said she has already spoken to the president of the Traders Union Association who is ready to partner on the initiative so that “when they produce these things, they carry it and market it within our country”.

Kennedy-Ohanenye added that the move would check the high unemployment rates in the country and curtail drug abuse among children.

5 quick facts about Tinubu's minister of women affairs, Uju Kennedy

Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye has assumed duty as Minister, of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

The new minister is not a newbie in Nigerian politics, as she is known for championing women empowerment programmes that provide women with the requisite skills to upgrade their economic status.

Legit.ng compiled key but quick facts about the minister that will drive women's affairs under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration

Betta Edu, and 3 other accomplished young ministers leading Tinubu’s revolution

Meanwhile, in a matter of weeks, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would announce and unveil members of his cabinets to kick off his administration proper.

On Monday, August 7, the Senate led by Senator Godswill Akpabio confirmed 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees presented by the President.

This list comprises four vibrant and young nominees who would be leading the new era of technocratic revolution in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng