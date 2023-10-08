Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, has commented on the identity theft allegation that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, was making against President Bola Tinubu.

Following the dismissal of Atiku's petition against Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Court, the former vice president secured an injunction at a Magistrate Court in the United States to compel the Chicago State University to make President Tinubu's academic records available to him.

At a press conference on Thursday, Atiku publicly alleged that President Tinubu submitted a forged university certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the 2023 election.

What Anifowoshe says about Atiku, Tinubu's rift

In her reaction, Anifowoshe told Legit.ng:

I applaud Atiku Abubakar for his unwavering character. It is extremely troubling that the biggest judicial system in Africa was unable to reach a firm judgment regarding the academic background of one of her biggest political gladiators.

Nigerians in this narrative place a high value on moral authority, but we must not lose sight of what the laws of America state. President Bola Tinubu's submission for objection to Atiku's request is in tandem with his right to privacy as firmly protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), also known as the Buckley Amendment and the United States of America (USA) privacy law.

At this point, it is important to note that the Buckley Amendment gives one the following rights, amongst others:

1. To inspect and review one’s education records

2. To consent to disclosures of personally identifiable information contained in one’s education records

3. To ask to have education records corrected if you believe them to be inaccurate, misleading, or in violation of their privacy rights and, if necessary, to have a hearing on this issue

4. To file with the U.S. Department of Education a complaint concerning alleged failures by Chicago University to comply with the requirements of FERPA.

It's not a Uhuru dance that President Bola Tinubu attended Chicago State University, as stated in a deposition by the registrar. In light of all the drama and outbursts surrounding the court case, it is a saddening blow to our nation's unity, patriotism, and legal system's integrity.

It is a national disgrace that the fate of the most populous black nation in the world will be decided by a district court in America, located 10,642 kilometres away in Nigeria. It necessitates a thorough examination of how to fix Nigeria's global perceptions and the prejudice of Nigerians against Nigerians.

The burden lies not just in the presidency but in the hands of every Nigerian.

