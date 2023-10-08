Titilope Anifowoshe, a barrister in the legal practice, has said that President Bola Tinubu would be found guilty if Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, can prove his forgery allegation to a reasonable edge.

Anifowoshe, a legal icon, in an interview with Legit.ng, explained that Atiku Abubakar would need strong evidence to justify his forgery allegation against the President because what Tinubu had done was in line with the law of privacy in the United States.

Lawyer says Atiku must have a strong conviction to prove Tinubu's forgery case in court

Tinubu's certificate: Atiku's voyage to Chicago State University in the US

Atiku had secured an injunction before a Magistrate Court in the United States, compelling the Chicago State University to make available the academic records of President Bola Tinubu to him to justify his identity theft allegation against the President.

At a press conference on Thursday, October 5, the former vice president alleged that President Tinubu forged the certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the February 25 presidential election.

The PDP flagbearer also claimed that the certificate the President had presented belonged to a Black American Woman and had filed his suit to that effect at the Supreme Court.

What lawyer says about Atiku's digging into Tinubu's academic records

But Anifowoshe, in her reaction, maintained that:

"On the flip side, if Atiku Abubakar is able to show that President Tinubu falsified the CSU certificate provided to INEC, the case at the Supreme Court will change, particularly because President Tinubu failed to present primary and secondary credentials to INEC.

"Therefore, having a fake CSU certificate will exclude him from running for president and winning the election due to the fact he does not meet the requirements set out in S.131(D) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

"In the event of such disqualification, he would also have to be arrested for perjury."

Deposition to Tinubu's studentship, other reason Atiku may lose at Supreme Court

