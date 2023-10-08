The NNPP has warned the PDP and Atiku Abubakar against dragging its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, into their political struggle against President Bola Tinubu

Nwaeze Onu, the NNPP acting deputy national chairman, said the party did not challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in court because of its love for Nigeria

Onu explained that the NNPP was not in court with President Tinubu and would not like to be an interloper in a case that did not concern it

FCT, Abuja - The call on Rabiu Kwankwaso, the flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential election by his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join him in his political fight against President Bola Tinubu has been rejected.

In his effort to justify his forgery allegation against President Tinubu, Atiku has secured a Magistrate Court injunction in the United States to compel the Chicago State University to make the president's academic records to him.

NNPP distances Kwankwaso from Atiku's quest against Tinubu Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Twitter

Atiku calls on Kwankwaso to join him in removing Tinubu

After having access to Tinubu's academic records at the Chicago State University, Atiku, at a press conference on Thursday, October 5, alleged that Tinubu submitted a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He then called on Kwankwaso and their counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to join him in his fight to sanitise Nigeria's political space but Obi and his party soon rejected the call by the former vice president.

NNPP rejects Atiku's call on Kwankwaso over Tinubu's certificate saga

In its reaction to the call, the NNPP told the PDP flagbearer to leave Kwankwaso out of his quest to challenge the victory of President Tinubu at the Supreme Court, Daily Trust reported.

Prince Nwaeze Onu, the acting deputy national chairman of the NNPP at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, October 7, said the NNPP is not in court against President Tinubu like Atiku and the PDP and warned that the party would not be seen as an interloper in the case.

Onu warned Atiku and the PDP not to drag the NNPP into matter that did not affect it, adding that the party did not appeal the election because of its love for Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng