An emerging report has confirmed that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has hired the services of President Bola Tinubu's lawyer, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), to help appeal his loss at the election petition tribunal at the appellate court.

Recall that Governor Yusuf, who was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the March 18 governorship polls, was disposed by the election tribunal.

Gov Yusuf has filed a 42-ground appeal before the appellate court against the APC candidate. Photo Credit: Facebook

The tribunal ruled in favour of the petitioner and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APCC), Nasir Yusuf Gawuna and sacked Governor Yusuf.

Gov Yusuf files 42-ground appeal

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf, who is not satisfied with the tribunal's ruling, has filed a 42-ground appeal before the appellate court seeking redress for the initial verdict to set aside.

As reported by Daily Trust, a copy of the notice of appeal carried the name of Olanipekun, the attorney who led the legal team of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Other legal counsels in the appeal include Bode Olanipekun (SAN), Ibrahim G. Waru and Akintola Makinde, with Wole Olanipekun & Co. as the legal firm handling the appeal, and Chief E.O.B. Offiong (APC) remains the counsel for the APC.

