The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dropped its appeal against the judgement of the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

This development was confirmed in a letter signed by Suleiman Alkali, the head of the commission’s legal department in Kano, on Friday, October 6.

The headquarters of INEC ordered the Kano chapter to drop the 33-ground appeal against the election tribunal.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the letter reads:

“I have been instructed by the Commission headquarters that INEC as an umpire have no reason to appeal any judgment.

“Consequently, the National Commission In charge of Legal Services and National Commissioner in charge of Kano zone directed that the appeal be withdrawn, and all processes for all Appeals should be forwarded to the Kano Office.”

INEC 33-ground appeal against Kano tribunal

INEC had filed a 33-ground appeal against the judgement, saying the trial tribunal erred in law by declaring the candidate of the petitioner, who is not a party to the case, as the election winner.

Recall that Governor Yusuf was sworn in on Monday, May 29, after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the governorship polls in Kano State and was handed a certificate of return by the electoral commission.

However, On Wednesday, September 20, Governor Yusuf was sacked by the election petition tribunal as it declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nasiru Gawuna, winner of the March 18 governorship poll.

Kano: Embattled gov Yusuf hires Tinubu’s lawyer to appeal tribunal’s judgment

Meanwhile, the governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has taken a giant stride to retrieve his mandate after a shocking loss at the election tribunal.

It has been confirmed that Governor Yusuf has hired the services of Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the lawyer who led the legal team of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

According to reports, this was confirmed on Friday, October 6, in the copy of the notice of appeal filed before the appellate court.

