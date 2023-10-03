Authorities have arrested the woman who threatened to kill the judge of the election petition court in Kano and the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Gawuna

It was gathered by Legit.ng that the woman was arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS)

The 23-year-old woman, identified as Fiddausi Ahmadu, was caught in a viral video making death threats

A 23-year-old woman, Fiddausi Ahmadu, has been arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS) for allegedly threatening to kill herself and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kano State, Nasiru Gawuna, over the verdict of the election tribunal.

Recall that on Wednesday, September 20; the tribunal declared Gawuna the winner of the Kano State governorship elections held on Saturday, March 18.

Nasiru Gawuna of the APC got a favourable verdict at the Kano governorship election tribunal. Photo Credit: Nasir Gawuna/DSS

How Gawuna defeated Gov Yusuf at election tribunal

At the ruling of the election tribunal, which was declared virtually, the electoral commission was ordered to revoke the certificate of return given to Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and hand it over to APC’s Gawuna.

The court deducted 165,663 votes from Gov Yusuf's total as invalid, stating that the ballot papers (165,663) were not stamped or signed and declared null.

This decision led to a series of outrages, which led to the 23-year-old woman threatening to kill anyone responsible for the victory of Gawuna at the tribunal in a viral video clip circulated in Kano.

According to Leadership, the woman spoke in Hausa in the clip, stating that she wouldn’t mind holding herself with a bomb alongside the tribunal judge to commit suicide.

In the clip, she was heard saying:

“You dare not indicate your location, otherwise, I don’t mind striking you with a bomb vest to commit suicide.”

Kano tribunal: Gov Yusuf, NNPP suffers backlash over London protest against judges

In another development, Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) have been caught in a fresh controversy.

A pro-NNPP and Governor Yusuf supporters on Sunday, October 1, staged a protest against the Nigerian judiciary in London.

Governor Yusuf and the leadership of the NNPP have been accused of bankrolling the alleged protest in London.

