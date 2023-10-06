The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential polls, Atiku Abubakar, has been urged to prepare for the next election

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekeni Nabena, stated this on Friday, October 6

Nabena noted that President Bola Tinubu remains the legitimate leader of Nigeria unless the Supreme Court says otherwise

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been told to prepare for the 2027 election cycle and cool off his legal pursuit against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's academic records at the Chicago State University (CSU).

The former deputy publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekeni Nabena, stated this in a statement made available to Legit.ng in Abuja on Friday, October 6.

Atiku Abubakar would take fresh evidence to the Supreme Court to further prove his allegations against President Bola Tinubu. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Nabena's statement is on the heels of the former Vice President's press conference held in Abuja 24 hours ago, where he accused President Tinubu of forging the certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the presidential elections.

Nabena tackles Atiku

In reaction to this allegation, Nabena urged Atiku "to rather start preparations for another contest in 2027 as usual rather than dragging the Nation backwards."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

"The registrar of Chicago State University (CSU) Caleb Westberb never said President Tinubu forged the certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nigeria.

"Let me use this medium to tell the former Vice President to start preparing for another election in 2027 as usual. Heating up the polity over pre-election matters will not make him President of Nigeria."

The APC chieftain noted that until the highest court of the land says otherwise, President Bola Tinubu is still legitimately elected and will continue to pilot affairs of the country.

Nabena also called the attention of Nigerian Justices and the Supreme Court to the contempt of court by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against the matter already in a court of law.

Peter Obi rejects Atiku's invitation as Labour Party reveals candidate's mission

In another development, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections has reacted to the call of Atiku Abubakar to join him in the fight against President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement released by the Labour Party, Obi has rejected the advances of the former Vice President.

The former Anambra State governor said he is more focused on his quest to regain his stolen mandate from President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng