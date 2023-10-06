The court has sentenced two kidnappers of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mike Ozekhome 20-year imprisonment

FCT, Abuja - Kelvin Ezeigbe and Frank Azuekor, two of the four suspects who kidnapped Mike Ozekhome, SAN, have been sentenced to a 20-year jail term each.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, gave the judgement on Friday, October 6, The Nation.

Justice Nyako held that the sentence would run from the day of their arrest.

The judge, however, discharged and acquitted the two other suspects, Michael Omonigho and Momoh Haruna,

The suspects were first arraigned before Justice Adeniyi Ademola of a FHC, on June 9, 2014, on a 13-count charge bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping and acts of terrorism.

Kelvin Ezeigbe, Frank Azuekor, Michael Omonigho and Momoh Haruna, allegedly kidnapped Ozekhome at Iruekpen on his way to Iviukwe in Agenebode, Edo.

They were alleged to have kidnapped Ozekhome at Iruekpen on his way to Iviukwe in Agenebode, Edo, on Aug. 23, 2013

Ozekhome was held in captivity for about three weeks before his release allegedly following the payment of N28 million ransom.

