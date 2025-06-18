Investigators probing the deadly crash of Air India flight 171 that killed more 270 people has announced it findings

The investigators found that the aircraft’s emergency power system was likely active just before impact

Indian aviation regulator finds no major safety flaws in Air India Dreamliners but flags maintenance and coordination issues

India - The emergency power system of the Air India flight 171 crash that killed more than 270 people was likely active and came on just before crash.

The Investigators probing the deadly crash made this known some days after the tragic incident.

Legit.ng recalls that the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad resulted in at least 265 deaths, including passengers and locals on the ground, with the toll expected to rise as recovery continues.

The crash, which occurred less than a minute after takeoff, devastated a residential area, with parts of the plane landing in buildings, and only one survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, has been confirmed.

It was gathered that investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, with possible theories including a bird strike causing double engine failure

As reported by The Independent, the investigators were yet to determine whether engine, hydraulic, or other system failures activated the emergency power, according to the outlet, which cited people familiar with the probe.

The Wall Street Journal, however, reported that this possibly suggested an engine or hydraulic failure during takeoff, a rare and serious event in commercial aviation.

Air India crash: 66 Dreamliner flights cancelled

The Indian aviation regulator DGCA disclosed that Air India has cancelled 66 Dreamliner flights since the 12 June crash in Ahmedabad.

The airline has attributed the multiple flights delay serviced by Boeing 787-8 and interruptions to grounded aircraft, technical issues, restricted airspace, and heightened safety protocols.

The DGCA, meanwhile, has found no major flaws in Air India’s Dreamliners, but flagged maintenance delays and coordination issues.

Air India plane crash: Black boxes found

Recall that an Indian official confirmed that two black boxes of the Air India airliner that crashed on Thursday, June 12, 202,5 have been found.

An investigation has commenced to find out what was the cause of the plane crash that killed 230 passengers and 12 crew members with just one survivor.

The CEO of Air India Campbell Wilson said the airline is committed to full cooperation with those working on the ground, and to the investigations.

Air India crash: Survivor shares what happened onboard

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that the sole survivor of the Air India flight A171 crash described the moments before the disaster, recalling the flickering lights he saw.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, escaped the wreckage, witnessing death and destruction around him, and awaits news on his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh.

Investigators are racing to determine the crash's cause, having recovered one of the plane's black boxes, while questions are raised about the aircraft's safety.

