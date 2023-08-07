Nasarawa, Lafia - The Emir of Gurku of Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Jibrin Mohammed and his wife have been kidnapped by suspected unknown gunmen.

As reported by Daily Trust, the incident has been confirmed by the Nasarawa State Police Command through its spokesperson, DSP Ramhan Nansel, during a briefing with journalists on Monday, August 7.

The Nasarawa State police command revealed that the emir and his wife were kidnapped at the palace. Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the suspected gunmen who abducted him and his wife invaded the monarch's palace.

DSP Nansel revealed that a distress call had been made to the police on Sunday, August 6, at the monarch's palace.

The palace is said to be 10 kilometres from Mararaba main town in Karu Local Government Area.

He said:

“Upon receipt of the information, the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, CP Maiyaki Mohammed-Baba, deployed a combined team of police operatives in collaboration with the vigilante group to the scene.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that the chief and his wife were abducted to an unknown destination. The surrounding bushes and the mountains were combed but all efforts to get them back proved abortive.”

However, he assured that the commissioner had further deployed additional men from the tactical team, the anti-kidnapping unit, and men from the Karu Area Command to the scene.

He said:

“Efforts are ongoing to rescue the chief and his wife unhurt. The public will be kept abreast as events unfold.”

Source: Legit.ng