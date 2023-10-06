Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, have been given a seven-day ultimatum to release their academic results

The ultimatum was given by a political group, Team Beta Naija, who pledged to drag the duo to court

The group’s call comes against the backdrop of the current furore over the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu released by the Chicago State University (CSU) at Atiku's request

Akure, Ondo state - A political group, Team Beta Naija, has given both Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) respectively, a seven-day deadline to release their academic records.

Failure to comply, Team Beta Naija said, the opposition leaders will face legal action, The Guardian newspaper noted.

Atiku and Peter Obi have refused to concede defeat to Bola Tinubu several months after the 2023 election.

'Release your academic records to public'

The group on Thursday, October 5, criticised Atiku, accusing him of diverting attention.

Per The Nation newspaper, the director-general (DG) of the group, Etinosa Igiebor, in a statement, disclosed that the group had written privately to Messrs Atiku and Obi to release their academic credentials to the public but that there was no response from either man.

Team Beta Naija’s statement partly reads:

“We are hereby issuing another public call with a Seven (7) day ultimatum for compliance.

"Failure to do so will see us asking our lawyers, who are waiting in the wings, to institute a case against them in a court of competent jurisdiction to demand the release of the academic records of both the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

“The case before the Supreme Court is a logical one and not an emotional affair. If they want to win, they must prove beyond every reasonable doubt. Anything aside from logic will amount to a waste of time.”

Atiku puts faith in Supreme Court

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, October 5, Atiku insisted President Tinubu forged his Chicago State University (CSU) certificate.

