The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, said he is in the Supreme Court to reclaim his stolen mandate because he won the February 25 election.

Obi made this known in a statement while replying to his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), counterpart, Atiku Abubakar call to join him in unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over alleged certificate forgery from Chicago State University (CSU).

The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, signed and issued the statement on Thursday, October 5.

“The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is presently in the Supreme Court seeking to reclaim his stolen mandate and he is focused on that.

“He has been in the vanguard of ensuring a just nation where justice must be the watchword, and he will not stop until Nigeria achieves the leadership it truly deserves.”

Peter Obi rejects Atiku's invitation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi rejected the invitation of Atiku's to join forces in the legal tussle against the authenticity of President Tinubu's academic records.

In a statement signed by Ifoh, the Anambra state governor stated that he was focused on reclaiming his mandate at the Supreme Court.

Atiku calls on Peter Obi, Kwankwaso to join him in removing Tinubu, gives reason

Atiku had earlier called on Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) to join him in his fight against President Tinubu.

The former vice president said many Nigerians are looking up to them to respect and defend the rule of law. Atiku then extended the call to religious, traditional and political leaders, adding that it was a national call for probity.

Chicago State University: Peter Obi mocks President Tinubu

Obi has been seen making a satirical comment about President Tinubu's academic record at the Chicago State University (CSU).

In a tweet, Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, shared a video of the former governor talking about how his academic records are available to all Nigerians, adding that his Alma Mata can give his transcript.

