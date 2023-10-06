Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the PDP, has described the voyage of Atiku Abubakar to the United States to have access to President Bola Tinubu's academic records as a futile one

Omokri, a former presidential aide, maintained that the case was similar to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's GCE's certificate case and he was not remove

The PDP chieftain stressed that those who are celebrating the claim made by Atiku against Tinubu should desist from being emotional and be logical to analyse the situation

Reno Omokri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, has commented on the recent revelation of Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election, about the academic records of President Bola Tinubu at the Chicago State University (CSU).

Omokri, a former presidential aide, described the voyage of the former vice president to the United States as a repeat of the certificate scenario of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari concerning his West African Examination Council (WAEC) results.

Atiku had travelled to the United States magistrate court to compel the Chicago State University to release the academic records of President Bola Tinubu to him to back up his allegations that Tinubu forged a diploma certificate presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Atiku Atiku's journey to Chicago State University is a futile one, Omokri explains

On Thursday, October 5, the former vice president addressed a press conference and alleged that the certificate President Tinubu claimed to hold belonged to a Black American woman.

In his reaction, the former presidential aide urged Atiku Abubakar, his supporters and their counterparts in the Labour Party and Peter Obi to be logical rather than emotional in their approach to the identity theft allegation.

He said:

"This is just déjà vu all over again. Is it that we never learn? The same thing happened with General Buhari. His certificates were lost while he was in detention. He presented a replacement GCE certificate that was full of errors. Yet, no court removed him."

"Better ways to unseat Bola Tinubu": Omokri tells Atiku on certificate digging

Legit.ng earlier reported that a PDP Chieftain, Reno Omokri, has urged critics of President Bola Tinubu to desist from digging into his academic records.

The former presidential aide noted that there are many ways to unseat the President than trying to find errors in his academic records.

According to Omokri, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP would be a better president than Tinubu, but that does not mean that Tinubu did not finish at Chicago State University.

