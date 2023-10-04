The governorship election petition tribunals across the 28 states where governorship elections were held on March 18 have commenced hearing and giving verdicts across the states.

According to the Electoral Act 2022, the tribunals were mandated to hear and give their verdicts within 180 days.

So far, 20 of the 28 governors have known their fates at the tribunals. The elections of 18 governors have been affirmed, while the tribunals have sacked Governors Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa.

However, the tribunals are expected to determine the fate of eight governors by either sacking them or affirming their victory in the 2023 election. Below is the list of the governors:

Alex Otti of Abia

The Abia State governorship election petition tribunal has fixed Friday, October 6, to deliver its verdict on the fate of the Labour Party governor.

Otti is being challenged by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Chief Ikechi Emenike, over his non-resignation before joining the Labour Party.

Babagana Zulum of Borno

The victory of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State is being challenged before the state governorship election petition tribunal, and the court may deliver its verdict this month.

Umar Alkali and his party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), are asking the court to order a fresh election in the state over omitting their names on the ballot papers during the poll.

Mal Umar Namadi Danmodi of Jigawa

The APC Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Namadi's victory was rejected by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, but it cannot be ascertained if the opposition has challenged the outcome at the tribunal.

Dr Dikko Umar Radda of Katsina

Governor Dikko Umar of Katsina was declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

His victory was neither challenged nor rejected by the northwest state's opposition party.

Nasir Idris of Kebbi

The victory of Governor Nasir Idris, his deputy, Abubakar Umar Tafida and APC is being challenged by the PDP and its candidate, Aminu Bande.

The state governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Birnin Kebbi recently hinted that it may soon deliver its verdict on the suit filed against the governor.

Other states

Yobe Kwara Niger

