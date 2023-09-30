The victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has been affirmed by the election tribunal

The three-man panel headed by Hamidu Kunaza gave the verdict after dismissing the petition filed by the PDP candidate Oladipupo Adebutu

The tribunal ruled that Adebutu's petition lacked merit and failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Ogun state, Abeokuta - The Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abeokuta, has given its final verdict in the petition filed by the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, challenging the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressive Congress (APC)

The three-man panel headed by Hamidu Kunaza affirmed Governor Abiodun’s victory as the winner of the March 18 governorship election, Vanguard reported.

Ogun election tribunal affirms Governor Dapo Abiodun’s victory Photo Credits: Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun - MFR/Ogun State Crusaders

Source: Facebook

Tribunal affirms Gov Abiodun’s victory

The tribunal dismissed PDP and Adebutu’s petition for “lack of merit” and failing to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the judgement read for over 11 hours, the tribunal rules that:

“the petitioners have failed to prove any of the grounds of the petition and thus are not entitled to any of the reliefs sought. The petition fails and is dismissed. The return of Governor Abiodun is affirmed”

According to Premium Times, the tribunal also ruled that the petitioners failed to prove their allegations of non-compliance, overvoting, disenfranchisement of voters and corrupt practices during the polls.

“On the whole, the petitioners have not successfully proved the allegation of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and have not discharged the burden of proof”.

Anxiety as tribunal delivers judgement on Ogun governorship election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the venue of the election petition tribunal was taken over by joint security forces ahead of the final verdict.

Adebutu had filed a petition challenging the victory of Governor Abiodun.

Tinubu’s minister, Senator, others storm Ogun

The minister of state for environment and ecological management, Dr Iziaq Kunle Salako, and the senator representing Ogun West, Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, stormed the venue of the election tribunal in Abeokuta.

The Ogun state deputy governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the deputy chief of staff and other aides of Governor Dapo Abiodun, including commissioner designates were also present in court.

Tribunal gives INEC, APC, Gov Abiodun 2 days to inspect PDP's exhibits

Justice Kunaza gave the APC, Governor Abiodun and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) two days to inspect the 8,000 pieces of documentary evidence tendered by the PDP candidate.

Adebutu’s lawyer, Goddy Uche (SAN), on Tuesday, July 4, tendered the documents, which included INEC forms, BVAS reports, ECAs, voters’ registers, and printed IREV results in various “Ghana-must-go” bags before the tribunal.

Source: Legit.ng