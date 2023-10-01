The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) is facing integrity issues ahead of the gubernatorial polls in Bayelsa State

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekeni Nabena, has urged the electoral body to come clean on whether the electronic transmission of results would be applied

Nabena also urged security agencies in the state to focus on the election to avoid violence and other criminal activities

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

FCT, Abuja - The former spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekeni Nabena, has tasked security agencies to focus on the activities of the upcoming gubernatorial polls in Bayelsa State.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, October 1, Nabena noted that his request was to prevent violence and other criminal acts before and during the forthcoming election.

INEC is yet to release an official statement to determine if it would apply the electronic transmission of results at the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi polls. Photo Credit: Yekeni Nabena/Olukayode Jaiyeola

Source: UGC

While speaking to pressmen in Abuja, Nabena also noted that the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) must clarify the modalities of the Bayelsa governorship polls slated for Saturday, November 11.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"First and foremost, the security system should be focused in Bayelsa State. And INEC should come out plain this time around. Is it BVAS, or we just do whatever we want to do while INEC takes it from there?

"There is no clear direction. So you can do whatever you want to do then INEC can come back and do what they like. They are telling us INEC said they don't have the power to transmit."

INEC in transparency battle

The APC chieftain, who expressed his concern vehemently about the pre-election activities of INEC, said the electoral body must come clean with the right direction.

He urged INEC to open up on whether it will transmit the election results to avoid the controversies that transpired at the general elections.

Nabena said:

"INEC must have a clear direction so that voters will know this is the system. So that everybody can protect his or her votes. So tell us, will you transmit the result from polling units? Or what are you going do? Are you going to use BVAS? Tell us from day one. Let there be a guideline and an understanding that this is it. Not the one court will say INEC can come up with anything they want. Politics is the biggest business in the world."

Ganduje Speaks on APC Chances In Bayelsa Governorship Election

Meanwhile, the APC national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, said the ruling party would triumph in the Bayelsa governorship election.

Ganduje said the APC candidate, Timipre Silva, knows the state very well as a former governor and minister.

The former Kano state governor added that Silva will bring development because of his experience in government.

Source: Legit.ng