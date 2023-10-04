In light of the controversies surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s academic records from the Chicago State University, Demola Olarewaju has questioned the certificate President Bola Tinubu submitted to INEC

Olarewaju, an ally of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 election, accused President Tinubu of identity theft

Atiku, who is Tinubu's political rival, repeatedly alleged that documents showing that Tinubu graduated from Chicago State in 1979 are not authentic

Chicago, USA - Demola Olarewaju, the Special Assistant, Digital Media Strategy to Atiku Abubakar, has predicted that Bola Tinubu will be the first Nigerian president to be removed by the Supreme Court.

The presidential hopeful’s aide said this in a series of tweets on Wednesday, October 4.

The legal tussle concerning the legitimacy of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's president rages on. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

'TNo certificate issued to Tinubu in 1997'

Olarewaju said the thrust of the controversy surrounding Tinubu’s Chicago State University (CSU’s) academic record is “stolen identity”, a phenomenon he described as “common in the 70s and 80s before biometrics was introduced”.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain submitted that “there was never any certificate issued to Tinubu in 1997”, adding that Tinubu CSU disowned the certificate the incumbent Nigerian leader submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the February polls.

Olarewaju expressed optimism that his principal will get ‘justice’ at the Supreme Court.

He wrote:

“'1997' in the CSU documents was an error by their lawyer, Michael Hayes. He admitted this at the deposition yesterday. There was never any certificate issued to Tinubu in 1997, otherwise, he'd have presented it in 1998 to INEC.”

Tinubu did not finish from CSU: Kalu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lawyer, Kalu Kalu, said the certificate President Tinubu submitted to INEC is not the document issued by the Chicago State University.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday night, October 3, Kalu stated that the incumbent Nigerian leader did not finish from the CSU.

Kalu said it "is very clear" that Tinubu did not complete his education at CSU.

Tinubu embarrassed Nigeria, Ezekwesili

Legit.ng also reported that a former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said President Tinubu embarrassed Nigeria “by not instantly and voluntarily asking the Chicago State University to publish his academic credentials”.

Ezekwesili lamented that some Nigerian leaders “despise transparency” — which she posited, is not ideal.

