The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, said President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar are brothers

Okechukwu said political parties should not heat up the polity over the Chicago State University (CSU) certificate

The APC chieftain said the PDP presidential candidate has no moral standing to criticize President Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, said there is no need to heat up the polity over the release of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic records by Chicago State University (CSU).

Okechukwu discredited Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, from making a statement on the recent issue of Tinubu’s Chicago certificate saga.

APC Chieftain, Osita Okechukwu says Tinubu and Atiku are brothers Photo Credits: @OsitaOkechukwu1/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

He accused Atiku of breaching the rotation convention among geopolitical zones in Nigeria by contesting for the 2023 presidential election.

The founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this during an interview on ARISE NEWS on Wednesday, on Wednesday, October 4.

“What I’m saying is that looking inwards, the day they breached their own practised constitution and denied the south of a candidate, that was the day their own crisis started.”

Chicago certificate: Tinubu and Atiku are brothers

Okechukwu said Atiku and President Tinubu are brothers and political parties should not “heat the polity” of the nation.

“We all know each other. Mr. President is not new to us. We know him. These issues have been on the table for decades. And if anyone knows Mr President it should be Waziri of Adamawa (Atiku). When they joined us in partisan politics in the late 80s, they belonged to a patriotic front, a political association back then canvassing for registration. It was headed by General Musa Shehu Yar Adua of blessed memory.

“They were brothers; they knew each other as political friends from the same political family.

Source: Legit.ng