The Labour Party (LP) said the focus of Peter Obi is reclaiming his allegedly stolen mandate at the Supreme Court

The party leadership said there was no way Obi would work with President Bola Tinubu’s government

The National Legal Adviser of LP, Kehinde Edun, said Obi will not work "with somebody who is a pretender to the office"

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) has explained why its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, cannot work with President Bola Tinubu’s government

The National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh and the National Legal Adviser of LP, Kehinde Edun, in two separate interviews with The Punch, said Obi cannot be tempted to work with Tinubu’s government for national unity.

The Labour Party leadership stated this while reacting to the assumption that Obi would prefer to work with President Tinubu than the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, reason for rejecting the former vice president's appeal to work together

The LP national legal adviser said Obi and the party have already made their stance known that the former Anambra state governor won the 2023 election.

Edun said the Labour Party is pursuing Obi’s alleged stolen mandate at the Supreme Court and has no plan to work with Tinubu’s government.

“This is why we cannot be talking about Obi, somebody who is the owner of the mandate, working with somebody who is a pretender to the office. Until we see to the end of this case at the Supreme Court, it is not over.”

In the same manner, the LP spokesman said Obi can’t be distracted from going after his alleged stolen mandate at the Supreme Court.

Ifoh said:

“We are still in the process of reclaiming our stolen mandate through our appeal at the Supreme Court. There is no way our candidate can be seen working for this government. For now, he is focused on the appeal at the apex,”

“Peter Obi in Supreme Court to reclaim stolen mandate”: Labour Party replies Atiku

Obi she he is in the Supreme Court to reclaim his stolen mandate because he won the February 25 election.

The LP candidate made this known in a statement while replying to Atiku call to join him in unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over alleged certificate forgery from Chicago State University (CSU).

