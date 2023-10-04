Chicago State University (CSU)said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the same person who attended the university

CSU registrar, Caleb Westberg, disclosed that the institution receives five to thirty enquiries daily on Tinubu

Westberg also stated that the Tinubu who was admitted and graduated from CSU is a male and not a female

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Chicago, United States - Chicago State University (CSU) has given an oral disposition to support the documents on President Bola Tinubu that were given to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

The Registrar of the institution, Caleb Westberg, gave the disposition in the Office of Atiku’s lawyer, Angela Liu, Dechert LLP on 35 West Wacker Drive, Suite 3400, Chicago, IL 60601, on Tuesday, October 3, The Nation reported.

Certificate saga: Chicago State University says it receives 30 enquiries daily on Tinubu Photo Credits: Atiku Abubakar/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

CSU gets 30 enquiries daily on Tinubu's certificate

Westberg said the university was getting between 5 and 30 enquiries a day regarding President Tinubu.

He, however, said that the institution did not notify Tinubu about the bombardment of requests.

He stated further that the same Bola Ahmed Tinubu who attended Southwest College is the same person who attended and graduated from CSU in 1979.

Westberg said the admission letter the CSU issued to Tinubu showed clearly that the Tinubu, who attended the school between 1977 and 1979, was a male.

“There were materials in Mr. Tinubu’s records that show that he was a male. I see the application to CSU. Mr. Tinubu identified himself as a male. His letter of admission identified him as a male. It says: ‘Dear Mr. Tinubu’

He added:

“We believe Bola Tinubu who attended CSU is the same person who is the president of Nigeria today.”

“Tinubu who attended CSU is same person”: Chicago State University declares

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Westberg said Tinubu applied to the university as a male and a letter of admission was issued to a male.

He added that Bola Tinubu matched the records in their file against the information provided by the student or on behalf of the student.

Atiku’s lawyers inspect documents as CSU releases Tinubu’s academic record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku and his legal team are reportedly weighing the next action after CSU released the academic records of President Tinubu.

CSU released Tinubu’s document to Atiku on Monday, October 2, in compliance with the order of a United States District Court in the Northern District of Illinois.

Atiku silent as Chicago State University releases Tinubu’s records

Atiku was yet to react after CSU released Tinubu's academic records.

The PDP candidate had requested for the academic records of Tinubu to back his allegation of forgery against the president.

Source: Legit.ng