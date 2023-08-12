The rumoured rift between Governor Uba Sani and his predecessor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has been called a rumour

This was confirmed by Governor Sani, who revealed no personal or political rift between himself and his formal principal

He said he and El-Rufai are on the same page regarding who will replace him on the ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The governor of Kaduna State, Sani Uba, has dismissed rumours linked to him that he opposed the ministerial nomination of his predecessor, ex-governor Nasir E-Rufai.

Recall that El-Rufai was enlisted in the ministerial nominees list President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted for screening and clearance.

Governor Sani Uba confirmed that he and his predecessor are on the same page, and there's no rift between them. Photo Credit: Senator Uba Sani

Ironically, the ex-Kaduna governor was not cleared alongside two other ministerial nominees whose screening was halted due to a series of petitions against them.

How El-Rufai was frustrated out of ministerial slot

In the case of El-Rufai, his clearance was halted due to a series of security reports against the former Kaduna governor.

Meanwhile, a follow-up report confirmed that El-Rufai held a private meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, where he announced that he was no longer interested in being a member of his cabinet.

It was also gathered that El-Rufai recommended Jafaru Sani, his former commissioner, to take his slot, a move that was rumoured to have been rejected by Governor Uba due to Sani's loyalty to El-Rufai, The Cable reported.

While reacting to the allegation, Governor Uba said:

“The only thing that is true in the story is that I met with the president. Every other thing is false and a conjecture to create friction between me and Mallam (el-Rufai)

“I went to see the president specifically because I was worried by the turn of events. I believe both of them mean well for the country.

“At no time did we discuss the issue of replacement. That is the least of my worries.

“If indeed Mallam wants to nominate a replacement, I will never oppose his choice. We are on the same page. Those who know us very well know that this is all lies. We know where the disinformation is coming from but we are not bothered.”

However, there are also speculations that Governor Uba has been deliberately sponsoring rumours in the media as a decoy to think he and his former principal are in a heated feud.

After reportedly dropping ministerial appointment, El-Rufai travels out of Nigeria

In another development, the former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has left the shores of Nigeria.

Reports show that this was immediately after he met with President Bola Tinubu and declared his non-interest in the ministerial appointment.

El-Rufai was among the nominated ministers the Senate still needed to confirm due to security checks.

