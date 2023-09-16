Ex-governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has said it was during former President Olusegun Obasanjo's tenure that Nigeria "went back into proper integrated planning"

In 2019, Obasanjo (fondly called OBJ) hailed the Kaduna politician and said he is one of the best persons to work with

El Rufai reciprocated and commended his former boss while speaking at an international conference on Friday, September 15, 2023

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has described the second term (2003-2007) of former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the “most successful”.

El Rufai rated Obasanjo’s tenure high in areas of job creation, economy, and inflation rate in Nigeria. El-Rufai served in the eight-year administration of Obasanjo as Director-General, Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE), and later as minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

El-Rufai speaks well of former President Obasanjo's second term. Photo credits: Edmund Obilo, Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

El Rufai speaks highly of Obasanjo

Per The Cable, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain stated that Nigeria returned to “proper integrated planning and we also got lucky” during Obasanjo’s second term.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking on Friday, September 15, at the Africa In the World conference in Stellenbosch, South Africa, the 63-year-old stressed the need for adequate planning if any country intends to grow.

He said:

“If you look at Nigeria’s economic trajectory, the most successful four to five-year period of economic growth, job creation, and reduced inflation was the period of the second term of President Obasanjo in 2003 to 2007, when for the first time, the country went back into proper integrated planning and we also got lucky.

“Oil prices began to rise but we did not waste the windfall because we had planned. We had an excess crude account (ECA) that was based on fiscal rule that any surpluses above a certain benchmark price of crude oil goes to that savings account.”

Obasanjo orders Yoruba monarchs to stand up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obasanjo became a centre of controversy following his actions at commissioning the 34.85 km Oyo-Iseyin Road on Friday, September 15.

Obasanjo, whom Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state invited, was also given the honour to commission the completed Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Iseyin Campus, which houses the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources.

Source: Legit.ng