After weeks of heated feud with Governor Godwin Obaseki, Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu is ready to resume office

In a viral video sighted by Legit.ng, Shaibu was accompanied by at least ten priests to pray and dedicate his new office

These priests were seen donning an all-white garment and sprinkling what seemed to be the holy water around the corners of the new office

Benin, Edo - The Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, on Tuesday, October 3, dedicated his new office ahead of his resumption.

The video shows over ten priests praying, blessing and spraying holy water inside and outside the premises as other voices can be heard singing hymns and other songs.

There are speculations that Philip Shaibu is interested in becoming the successor of Gov Godwin Obaseki. Photo Credit: Philip Shaibu/TVC

The Obaseki, Shaibu feud

It will be recalled that Shaibu has been in a long, heated feud with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, over the succession of his seat in the next election cycle.

There are speculations that their feud might have been caused by Governor Obaseki's refusal to endorse Shaibu as his successor.

At the summit of their feud, it was gathered that Shaibu relocated his office out of the Edo State government house.

Several interventions from political, traditional and religious leaders were adopted to settle their heated feud.

Meanwhile, Shaibu has since apologised to his principal, and reports confirmed that Governor Obaseki accepted his apology.

