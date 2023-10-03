The protracted legal dispute between President Bola Tinubu and his primary opponent, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, is nearing its conclusion.

This follows the court order mandating the disclosure of President Tinubu's educational records.

A United States District Court in Northern Illinois has directed Chicago State University (CSU) to provide Atiku Abubakar with President Tinubu's academic records. This decision came after U.S. Judge Nancy Maldonado adopted all the rulings made by Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert of the U.S. District Court.

Initially, President Tinubu had contested Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert's ruling, which required CSU to promptly release his academic records. President Tinubu argued that the release of these documents, along with deposition, would cause him significant harm, as they were considered private and inadmissible in the ongoing legal proceedings against him in Nigeria.

However, Atiku Abubakar filed an additional appeal, leading to the judge's subsequent order for the release of the documents within a 48-hour timeframe.

“The Court overrules President Tinubu’s objections to Magistrate Judge Gilbert’s recommended ruling, and therefore adopts the ruling in full. Mr Abubakar’s application is therefore granted,” the judge ruled.

Below are the documents Atiku sought through his lawyers, according to CBS News Chicago.

An example of a CSU diploma issued in 1979.

Tinubu's diploma issued in 1979

Any example of a CSU diploma that "contains the same font, seal, signatures and wording" as Tinubu's diploma issued in June 1979.

CSU documents certified and produced by Jamar Orr, an associate general counsel at CSU at the time.

Meanwhile, Atiku also wants his lawyers to depose CSU officials about the authenticity of Tinubu’s academic documents.

The PDP presidential candidate plans to transfer the collected evidence to the Supreme Court for use in the ongoing election petition case.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal had struck out Atiku’s petition and upheld the victory of Tinubu in the February 25 election, but Atiku rejected the verdict and asked his lawyers to proceed to the Apex court.

